Winston-Salem man found in parking lot with fatal gunshot wound

A Winston-Salem man was found dead early Sunday morning in a parking lot at 615 Coliseum Drive suffering from a gunshot wound.

Winston-Salem Police officers reported that they were informed of a man, lying face down in the parking lot about 8 a.m. Sunday and responded to the scene. The victim was later identified as Te’ore Eugene Terry, 35, of Cherry Street. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. The investigation is in the preliminary stages and limited information is available. The next of kin have been notified.

This homicide marks the fourth homicide to occur in Winston-Salem in 2021, as opposed to two homicides for the same period in 2020.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

