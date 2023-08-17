Paul Caudill of Winston-Salem used his family members' birthdays in a Lucky for Life drawing on Friday and won $25,000 a year for life, the N.C. Lottery said.

“I’ve been playing the same numbers every day since the game started,” Caudill said. “The numbers are all different birthdays for people in my family.”

Caudill said that when he learned that he won the money, he thought there might be a mistake.

“I figured there must be an error,” he laughed. “I couldn’t sleep the rest of the night.”

Caudill said he bought his $2 ticket from 1 Stop on West Mountain Street in Kernersville. Caudill won his prize by matching all five white balls in last Friday’s drawing.

Caudill became one of two players in North Carolina who matched all five white balls in the drawing. The other ticket was purchased at Charlie’s Tobacco Outlet on Eastchester Drive in High Point.

Caudill claimed his prize Monday and had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum, lottery officials say. Caudill chose the $390,000 lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $277,879.

Lucky for Life drawings are held every night, lottery officials say. The odds of winning the $25,000 a year for life prize are 1 in 1.8 million.

Caudill recently retired and said he knows what he wants to do with the prize money: “I can pay my house off now,” he said.