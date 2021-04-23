Winston-Salem man helped rescue two girls off Kure Beach and almost became a victim himself

Burns said he and Embry didn’t know each other before the incident, but he described her as a phenomenal person.

“I did my part, and I helped Miss Embry,” Burns said. “I wouldn’t have been upset if I died because we got the job done.”

Burns spent four days in the hospital before he was released on Thursday. He said he coughed up much of the water he had ingested during the incident, but some water had lingered in his lungs. He was placed on a ventilator at the hospital.

Burns’ ordeal came at a time when he and his family members are still coping with the death of his father, Derek Grant, a Winston-Salem resident who died by drowning in 2010 off the coast of the Bahamas, said Asteria Burns, Antonio’s mother and a city resident.

“This is an emotional aspect for the family because we didn’t recover his (Grant’s) body,” Asteria Burns said. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for the whole family.”

The Burns family expresses their gratitude to the medical staff who treated Antonio at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and offered prayers for Embry’s family, Asteria Burns said.

Burns said he took action last Sunday because he thought of his own children and his younger brothers and sisters.

“Everybody wants to be thugs. Everybody wants to be rappers,” Burns said. “Nobody wants to be heroes anymore.”

