Winston-Salem man helped rescue two girls off Kure Beach near Wilmington

Antonio Burns, a Winston-Salem photographer and videographer, was getting out of the water Sunday afternoon at Kure Beach when a nearby friend told him that he saw two girls struggling offshore.
‘Stop playing,’ Burns said to his friend, but then he looked and also realized that the girls were in distress.
“I felt that they didn’t know how to swim,” Burns said. “Everything happened so fast.”
Burns, 27, then joined four other beach-goers who entered the water to try to reach the girls who appeared to be about 30 yards offshore. Burns, a graduate of the Quality Education Academy in Winston-Salem, described himself as an average swimmer.
Jessica Embry, a 40-year-old fine arts teacher and orchestra director at Ashley High School near Wilmington, led the group of civilian rescuers, Burns said.
“(She) ran past me straight into the water,” Burns said. “The last thing Miss Embry said to me was, ‘You get this girl, and I’ll get that girl.”
Embry and Burns reached the girls, he said. But then, almost immediately, they encountered the same rip currents that imperiled the girls.
Burns said he saw Embry holding one girl above the water while she herself was submerged. He knew he was in trouble, too, so he passed the other girl to another rescuer.
The currents pushed him about 50 yards offshore, said Burns, the father of two children.
“It was like something pulling me down and (further) out,” Burns said.
He swallowed a lot of sea water.
“I was underwater for three minutes. It was like I was moonwalking in the water,” Burns said.
According to the National Weather Service, rip currents are powerful, channeled currents of water flowing away from shore. These currents typically extend from the shoreline, through the surf zone and past the line of breaking waves.
Embry and Burns were pulled from the water by members of the Kure Beach police and fire departments, Kure police said in a statement. Members of those agencies arrived on the scene shortly after 5:45 p.m.
After Burns regained consciousness on the beach, he saw the EMTs trying to revive Embry, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was told that the girls, a 14-year-old and a 11-year-old from Hampstead in Pender County, had been safely rescued before he was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for treatment, he said.
“The Kure Beach Police Department commends the heroic efforts and sacrifice made by Jessica Embry, bystanders, and rescuers,” Det. Sgt. Jamie King said in an email. “Jessica Embry, along with all involved, are credited for saving the lives of the children.”
Burns said he and Embry didn’t know each other before the incident, but he described her as a phenomenal person.
“I did my part, and I helped Miss Embry,” Burns said. “I wouldn’t have been upset if I died because we got the job done.”
Burns spent four days in the hospital before he was released on Thursday. He said he coughed up much of the water he had ingested during the incident, but some water had lingered in his lungs. He was placed on a ventilator at the hospital.
Burns’ ordeal came at a time when he and his family members are still coping with the death of his father, Derek Grant, a Winston-Salem resident who died by drowning in 2010 off the coast of the Bahamas, said Asteria Burns, Antonio’s mother and a city resident.
“This is an emotional aspect for the family because we didn’t recover his (Grant’s) body,” Asteria Burns said. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for the whole family.”
The Burns family expresses their gratitude to the medical staff who treated Antonio at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and offered prayers for Embry’s family, Asteria Burns said.
Burns said he took action last Sunday because he thought of his own children and his younger brothers and sisters.
“Everybody wants to be thugs. Everybody wants to be rappers,” Burns said. “Nobody wants to be heroes anymore.”
