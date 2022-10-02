 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem man hit when shots from vehicle target partygoers

Gunshots fired from a passing vehicle injured a Winston-Salem man Sunday morning outside a home where a party was being held, according to authorities.

Kevin Toribio Hernandez, 22, was struck in the hip at about 4:30 a.m. near the home at the 5200 block of Pineview Drive, the Winston-Salem Police said. The house is just north of Old Rural Hall Road.

Hernandez was transported to a local hospital. His injury is not life-threatening, police said.

The shooting "appears to be an isolated incident," the police department said in a press release.

No suspects had been identified as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.

Tips also may be submitted by searching “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

336-727-7204

