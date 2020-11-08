Winston-Salem man hospitalized after stabbing

A 37-year-old man was stabbed multiple times following a Sunday night alteration, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police responded to a stabbing at 7:47 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue. They said the victim, Randall Armer, of Clayton Street, was stabbed in the 1300 block of North Patterson Avenue.

Armer was engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with a male subject, police said. At the conclusion of that altercation, Armer walked off when he was attacked by two people from behind, police said. Armer was stabbed multiple times in his arms and torso. Armer walked to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue to call for police assistance.

Armer was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for treatment. His injuries are serious, but non-life threatening. He is listed in stable condition.

No further information was available.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.