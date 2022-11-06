 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winston-Salem man in critical condition after gunshot wound to the head

  • 0

Local authorities are investigating the shooting of James Robert McDowell Jr., 25, who is in critical condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after two friends transported him there.

Winston-Salem police officers arrived at the hospital at 2:11 a.m. Sunday to find McDowell suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The location of the incident and the circumstances leading up to McDowell being shot are unknown.

Winston-Salem police said the investigation is in its early stages and no other information is available at this time.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert