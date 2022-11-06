Winston-Salem man in critical condition after gunshot wound to the head

Local authorities are investigating the shooting of James Robert McDowell Jr., 25, who is in critical condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after two friends transported him there.

Winston-Salem police officers arrived at the hospital at 2:11 a.m. Sunday to find McDowell suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The location of the incident and the circumstances leading up to McDowell being shot are unknown.

Winston-Salem police said the investigation is in its early stages and no other information is available at this time.