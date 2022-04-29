 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem man in critical condition after shooting on Carver School Road

Scene of shooting on Carver school road

A shooting was reported on Carver School Road that left a man in critical condition Friday.

 John Hinton, Journal

A Winston-Salem man was shot and seriously wounded Friday in the 3100 block of Carver School Road, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded to the scene at 2:48 p.m. Officers then found Tyreik Davierre Elliott, 25, of Carver School Road unresponsive in the front yard.

Elliott was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to an area hospital where he remained in critical condition Friday night.

Investigators determined that the shooting was an isolated incident, and no suspects are being sought at this time, police said.

“The investigation is in the early stages, and the scene is still very active,” police said.

Officers temporarily blocked a section of the Carver School Road Friday as investigators gathered evidence.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

