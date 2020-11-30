Winston-Salem man indicted for murder in fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mount Tabor High student.

A Winston-Salem man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student in 2018.
Christopher Dakron Martin, 25, of Akron Drive, was indicted Monday by a Forsyth County grand jury for first-degree murder in the death of Tyrese Tamil Davis, who attended Mount Tabor High. Martin had initially been charged with second-degree murder. If convicted of first-degree murder, Martin faces either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. Prosecutors would have to find at least one out of 11 aggravating circumstances in order to pursue the death penalty against Martin.
Davis was shot and killed Nov. 7, 2018. Winston-Salem police said Davis was in the back seat of a car that was stopped at a stop sign near Cambridge Apartments on West 23rd Street, shortly before 8 p.m. Police said someone fired multiple shots into the car.
Davis was shot in the back, and one of his friends drove him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died.
Lt. Greg Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department said in 2018 that Davis was a random victim. Dorn said Davis and Martin didn't appear to have known each other. Dorn said Martin got out of the car he was in and fired at Davis' vehicle.
Martin was also indicted on assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury stemming from a separate shooting that happened on Nov. 18, 2018. Initial police reports alleged that Martin shot into a residence on Harrison Avenue. According to indictments, Martin is accused of shooting James Richmond.
The grand jury also indicted him on several other charges, including three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of being a habitual felon. Two of the gun possession charges are related to Davis' death and Richmond's shooting. The third gun possession charge has an offense date of Nov. 27, 2018, which is when he was arrested for Davis' murder.
Martin was arrested at 606 Coliseum Drive after trying to run from officers, police said.
Investigators said they seized a 9 mm handgun from Martin at the time of his arrest. Dorn said preliminary ballistics testing indicates that the handgun was the one used to kill Davis.
At the time of the shooting, Martin was listed as an absconder from N.C. Probation and Parole on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website. He was given parole on Aug. 11, 2018, for a 2017 conviction of resisting an officer and attempted possession of a firearm by a felon. His parole was scheduled to be completed in May 2019.
Martin is in the Forsyth County Jail on a secured bond of $1 million. With the first-degree murder indictment, that bond might be increased or he might be held without bond.
