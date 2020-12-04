 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man indicted on child pornography charges.
A Winston-Salem man has been indicted on 24 counts of child sexual-exploitation charges. 

Robert Evoy Hushbeck, 38, of Davis road, was indicted on 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. 

Hushbeck was initially arrested on March 26 after deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at his house on Davis Road in the Baux Mountain community in northern Forsyth County. 

According to indictments, he is accused of downloading and possessing child pornography that depicts children as young as three to four months old engaging in sex acts with adults. 

An investigator with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office had reviewed files taken from a cell phone belonging to Hushbeck and found children ranging from an infant to young teens shown engaging in sexual acts with adult men, according to a search warrant. 

The indictments send the case into Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date is set or a plea deal is negotiated. 

It was not immediately clear when he is scheduled to appear in Forsyth Superior Court.

