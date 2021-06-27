Winston-Salem man injured during drive-by shooting on Woodland Avenue

A Winston-Salem man is in a local hospital after being wounded during a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Woodland Avenue, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department report Sunday.

Police officers responded about 6:37 p.m. Sunday to a report of gunshots being fired in the Woodland block.

A short time later, Christopher Deshawn Smith, 18, arrived at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his lower right leg.

Smith told police that he had been walking in the Woodland block when a bright blue-colored vehicle began shooting at him from the intersection with 14th Street.

Smith said he attempted to flee on foot before being wounded. Police said Smith's injuries are not considered life threatening.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can call police at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, in Spanish at (336) 728-3904 or Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717.

The Crime Stoppers' tip form is at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.

