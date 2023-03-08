Family members of Winston-Salem resident Eric Williams were shocked when they found out that he was among four Americans kidnapped in a violent attack on Friday in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, and relieved that he was among the two who survived and were rescued on Tuesday.

Two of the Americans died in the attack, which was captured on video. All four were natives of the tight-knit community of Lake City, S.C., so many people thankful for the survivors are also mourning the dead.

Williams, who is 38, was shot twice in one leg and once in the other during the attack, his wife Michele said. He is in a hospital in Texas.

All four Americans were said to have driven to Mexico so that the woman in the group, Latavia "Tay" McGee, could undergo a "tummy tuck" cosmetic surgery. The four were said to have driven to Mexico from Lake City and took turns driving.

Michele Williams said her husband is expected to fully recover from his wounds, at least the physical ones:

“He lost two friends that he thought of as family,” she said.

Eric Williams was staying in Lake City when he and the three others left for Mexico. The Williamses divide their time between Winston-Salem and Lake City because Michele Williams takes care of her ailing mother, who lives here. She didn’t even know that her husband had gone to Mexico, but she did receive a text from him on Friday. She responded to the text, but never got a reply. Now, she figures that he did not reply because the abduction had taken place.

Williams said she didn’t see the news report that some Americas had been caught in gunfire in Mexico. Then, on Sunday morning, FBI agents knocked on the door, and she and her two sons found out what had happened.

Since then, she said, life has been “surreal.” She said she still doesn’t know when her husband will be released from the hospital, and hasn’t had a chance to hear any details about his experiences in captivity.

Officials believe that the four Americans were mistakenly targeted by members of a drug cartel after they drove into Matamoros on Friday in a white van with a North Carolina license plate, the Associated Press reported. The four were fired on, then put into a pickup truck at gunpoint.

McGee and Eric Williams were rescued on Tuesday from a wooden shack, but two men, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, did not survive.

Caronia Cooper, Williams' aunt, also lives in Winston-Salem and was visiting her sister, Williams' mother, in Lake City when the kidnapping and rescue occurred. The sisters learned on Sunday that Williams was in the group of Americans.

"It was quite a shock," Cooper said. "His mother was all shocked. She did not know anything about what was going on. She was really distraught about what happened."

"My heart goes out to anybody who has to go through anything like that," Cooper said. "Then when I found out it was my family, it hit hard. Even if someone is shot it is better that they are alive than if you have to go make funeral arrangements."

Cooper said her nephew is “a friendly person who gets along well with other people.”

“He enjoys doing different things like any normal person his age would,” she said. Cooper said Williams’ mother, Sylvia Williams, spoke with her son on the telephone Tuesday night.

Lake City is the kind of place where everyone knows everyone else, a family member said.

Williams’ stepson Joel said he and his family are still trying to adjust to everything that has happened.

“We are just glad that he is coming home,” he said, adding that everyone’s been praying for a good outcome. “He is coming back and will be here with us.”

Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson released a statement that reflected the impact the abduction and shootings have had on her city.