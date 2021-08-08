 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man injured in Saturday night shooting
A Winston-Salem man was injured in a shooting late Saturday night.

Winston-Salem police said that Shawn Miguel Gooden, 51, of East 17th Street, was shot around 11:30 p.m.

Police said that Gooden was in his house when he heard gunshots outside and several bullets struck and entered his front door. One of the bullets struck him in the jaw.

Police found about 20 spent shell casings in the 1900 block of East 17th Street.

Gooden was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with any information about it call the police department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or En Espanol 336-728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos.

Melissa Hall

336-727-7308

