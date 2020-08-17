A Winston-Salem man has died after he was injured in a crash involving an ATV and a vehicle two weeks ago, authorities said Monday. Decorace Ryan Hopkins, 30, of Mar Don Hills Circle died Sunday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem police said.
Around 9 p.m. Aug. 2, officers responded to a wreck involving a passenger vehicle and a four-wheel, all-terrain vehicle at the intersection of North Liberty and 25th streets, police said.
For unknown reasons, Hopkins was driving the ATV north on Liberty Street in a careless and reckless manner and going 50 mph over the posted speed limit of 35 mph, according to police.
Carmin Denise Bowers, 47, of of Farryview Lane in Lewisville was driving south on Liberty Street and was making a left turn onto 25th Street, police said.
The ATV collided with the Bowers' vehicle, throwing Hopkins from the ATV, police said. Hopkins was taken to Wake Forest Baptist, police said.
Joneishia Bowers, 21, and two juveniles, who were all passengers in Carmin Bowers' vehicle, sustained minor injuries and were also taken to the medical center for treatment, police said.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating.
Hopkins' death is the city's 15th traffic fatality in Winston-Salem this year, compared to 11 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2019, police said.
