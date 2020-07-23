A Winston-Salem man fell Thursday as he was climbing down from his home's roof as police tried to serve him involuntary commitment papers, authorities said.
The incident started shortly before 9:50 a.m. when officers arrived at the home of Justin Benjamin Haste, 34, of Heathrow Drive in the city's southwestern section, police said. Officers had received an unknown trouble call that resulted in an involuntary commitment order being obtained on Haste, police said.
Officers attempted to negotiate with Haste, but he refused to open the door and surrender to them, police said.
During the negotiations, Haste left his house from an upstairs balcony and climbed onto the roof, police said.
Officers continued to negotiate with Haste until about 6:30 p.m. when Haste agreed to climb down to the balcony, police said.
While Haste was climbing down, he slipped and fell to the ground, police said.
Haste was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers served Haste with the involuntary commitment order at the hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.