Winston-Salem man injured when his motorcycle collides with a vehicle at intersection
A Winston-Salem man was injured Monday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Akron Drive, authorities said.

Christopher Dolan Astrop of 12th Street sustained serious injuries and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, Winston-Salem police said.

The crash happened at 8:49 p.m. when a passenger car driven by Ricardo Cortes, 28, of Delmonte Drive was making a left turn on Indiana Avenue to Akron Drive, according to a police-accident report.

At the same time, a motorcycle driven by Astrop was traveling north on Indiana Avenue and collided with Cortes' car, according to the accident report.

Astrop, who was wearing a helmet, was knocked off his motorcycle, the report said. Cortes sustained a possible injury, but he refused medical treatment at the scene. 

When the crash happened, Cortes' vehicle was traveling at 10 mph, and Astrop's motorcycle was traveling at 50 mph, according to the accident report.

Cortes was cited for unsafe movement, the report said.

Police shut down Indiana Avenue for 45 minutes on Monday night, police said.

