Winston-Salem man killed, another arrested after argument

A man was shot and killed early Sunday, Winston-Salem police said. It's the second homicide of the year in the city.

Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Bacon Street about 3:10 a.m. Sunday. They found Luis Enrique Javier, 29, of Bacon Street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services paramedics pronounced Javier dead.

Police arrested Jose Angel Castro Marin, 42, of Curtis Drive in Winston-Salem and charged him with murder. He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Police said that Javier and Marin began arguing about a female friend. Marin went to Bacon Street and shot Javier, police said.

A relative of Javier restrained Marin until police arrived and took him into custody.

This is the second homicide of the year, compared with two for the same period last year.