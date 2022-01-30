 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem man killed, another arrested after argument
0 Comments
featured

Winston-Salem man killed, another arrested after argument

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man was shot and killed early Sunday, Winston-Salem police said. It's the second homicide of the year in the city. 

Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Bacon Street about 3:10 a.m. Sunday. They found Luis Enrique Javier, 29, of Bacon Street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services paramedics pronounced Javier dead.

Police arrested Jose Angel Castro Marin, 42, of Curtis Drive in Winston-Salem and charged him with murder. He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said that Javier and Marin began arguing about a female friend. Marin went to Bacon Street and shot Javier, police said.

A relative of Javier restrained Marin until police arrived and took him into custody.

This is the second homicide of the year, compared with two for the same period last year.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.

marin

013122-wsj-nws-shooting Jose Angel Castro Marin, 42, of Winston-Salem Charged with murder

336-727-7308

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Rain transitions over to snow in downtown Winston-Salem Friday night

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
Crime

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.

On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert