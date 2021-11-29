Winston-Salem man killed by police was awaiting trial on drug charges

Neighbors who live across the street said they could see a man with something in his hand yelling at police officers when more than a dozen of them arrived.

"The boy was hollering as loud as he could holler," said Kenneth Bullard, who watched with his wife Nancy.

Nancy Bullard said the man was screaming and yelling "Shoot me! Shoot me, I don't care!" and other similar things.

Winston-Salem police say officers made many attempts to persuade McKnight to drop the machete, and that they made many offers to him to get him any kind of help that he needed. Officers also told McKnight that a small child was in the house and should not witness violent behavior.

The Bullard said they saw the officers trying to defuse the situation.

"He was swinging the machete," Nancy Bullard said. "Two officers were trying to calm him down."

Bell West Drive is a narrow residential street off Linwood Road less than a mile north of Kernersville Road.

"It was really upsetting to our quiet neighborhood," Bullard said.