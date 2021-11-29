Winston-Salem man killed by police was awaiting trial on drug charges

A machete-wielding man who died Sunday afternoon after he was shot by a Winston-Salem police officer was facing trial on several drug-related offenses, court records show.
Winston-Salem police said Adam McKnight, 33, was shot on Sunday afternoon after McKnight, with a machete in his hand, charged at Sgt. R.T. Phillips and yelled, "Kill Me!"
Phillips fired one time, police said, when McKnight advanced to within feet of the officer. McKnight was taken by ambulance to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, where he died as his condition worsened.
McKnight's death occurred at the home he shared with other family members at 4715 Bell West Drive. The house is owned by Ronald and Margaret McKnight. Police were called to the house in response to a report that a man with a machete was threatening others at the house.
At the time of his death, Adam McKnight faced trial on drug charges filed by Kernersville police on Sept. 7, including two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for drug offenses.
McKnight was last scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5 but he failed to appear, court records show.
Police said they were called to McKnight's house on Bell West Drive around 12:26 p.m. Sunday.
Neighbors who live across the street said they could see a man with something in his hand yelling at police officers when more than a dozen of them arrived.
"The boy was hollering as loud as he could holler," said Kenneth Bullard, who watched with his wife Nancy.
Nancy Bullard said the man was screaming and yelling "Shoot me! Shoot me, I don't care!" and other similar things.
Winston-Salem police say officers made many attempts to persuade McKnight to drop the machete, and that they made many offers to him to get him any kind of help that he needed. Officers also told McKnight that a small child was in the house and should not witness violent behavior.
The Bullard said they saw the officers trying to defuse the situation.
"He was swinging the machete," Nancy Bullard said. "Two officers were trying to calm him down."
Bell West Drive is a narrow residential street off Linwood Road less than a mile north of Kernersville Road.
"It was really upsetting to our quiet neighborhood," Bullard said.
On Sunday, police said, a caller told police that one person in the house had already been assaulted by being choked, and a physical struggle was heard at the end of the 911 call.
When officers arrived, McKnight was in a pool house behind the main residence, and officers spoke with McKnight through the door of the pool house. Officers tried unsuccessfully to taser McKnight, who had told officers that he had a method to defeat the use of a taser.
The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. Winston-Salem police are investigating the assault on the officers, and an administrative investigation will also take place. Phillips, a 16-year veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department, is on administrative duty, another standard police action.
Meanwhile, court records show that McKnight had various run-ins with law enforcement stretching back over more than 15 years but only one incarceration, court records show.
Court records show that McKnight was imprisoned for 121 days by the N.C. Department of Corrections in the first half of 2017 following his conviction in September 2016 on one count of larceny, one count of larceny from a merchant and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. McKnight was also given a probationary sentence on one count of driving while impaired dating to Feb. 28, 2016.
Previously, McKnight pleaded guilty to misdemeanor larceny, second degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 4, 2015. McKnight pleaded guilty to charges of assault on a female and simple assault, both misdemeanors, on Aug. 9, 2012.
