A Winston-Salem man was killed early Sunday morning in a wreck on Interstate-85 southbound near exit 111 in Archdale.
Archdale police reported that a 2009 Mazda driven by Alfonso Candela of Winston-Salem was parked on the shoulder of the highway when a 2019 Chevrolet truck driven by Rigoberto Martin of Baltimore, Maryland ran off the right side of the highway and hit the Mazda at 1:16 a.m.
The impact caused both vehicles to leave the highway, and stopped at the woodline.
Candela died from his injuries.
Police said that charges against Martin are pending.
