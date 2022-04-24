Winston-Salem man killed in car wreck

A 34-year-old Winston-Salem man was killed early Sunday afternoon in a wreck at the intersection of 28th Street and Glenn Avenue.
Joseph Gause IV of East 22nd Street was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pick-up west on 28th Street.
Mohogany Smith, 25, of North Glenn Avenue was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger south on Glenn Avenue.
The vehicles collided in the intersection about 12:36 p.m. Smith’s car hit a parked and unoccupied 2013 Volkswagen Beetle.
Police said that Gause was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Note that text tips may not be made anonymously.
