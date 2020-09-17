Winston-Salem man made famous over confrontation at Wake Forest Baptist in 2016 accused in lawsuit of forging a deed to steal a woman's property.

A woman won her vacant property back this week after a Forsyth County judge ruled in a lawsuit that alleged a Winston-Salem man and others stole the property by forging the deed and other documents and creating a fake company.

The Winston-Salem man, Isaiah Baskins, was briefly famous four years ago when he accused a volunteer at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur. Baskins is black. He posted a seven-minute video of the confrontation on YouTube that became viral. Criminal charges against the volunteer, who was dismissed by Baptist, were dropped after Baskins failed to come to court.

According to a lawsuit and affidavit in the recent case, Doris Stubbs, who lives in New Jersey, owned a property on Claremont Avenue. The lawsuit, filed in Forsyth Superior Court in December 2019, alleged that Baskins, his wife, Whitnee Watkins, and another person, Robert Baskins fabricated deeds in an effort to transfer properties to a fake company called Piedmont Equity Investors. Through that company, the properties were transferred to "innocent third parties." No criminal charges connected to these allegations have been filed.

Efforts to reach Isaiah Baskins, Watkins and Robert Baskins were not successful. The court papers don't say whether Isaiah Baskins and Robert Baskins are related.