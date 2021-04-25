Winston-Salem man missing for six months has been found

A man who had been missing for about six months has been found, Winston-Salem police said.
Police asked for help in finding Dennis Leon Foster, 60, in early April, saying he had been last seen leaving his home on Willard Road in October.
No further details were released.
Melissa Hall
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Melissa Hall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today