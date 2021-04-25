 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man missing for six months has been found
A man who had been missing for about six months has been found, Winston-Salem police said. 

Police asked for help in finding Dennis Leon Foster, 60, in early April, saying he had been last seen leaving his home on Willard Road in October. 

No further details were released. 

