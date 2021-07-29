 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem man missing since Sunday
0 Comments
top story

Winston-Salem man missing since Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Darnell William Covington

Darnell William Covington

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man.

Darnell William Covington, 55, was last seen Sunday at 414 E. Northwest Blvd, according to the center and the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Covington is a Black man who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 254 pounds, the center said. Covington has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Covington was last seen wearing a blue, black and white Nike sweat suit and blue Crocs sandals, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help to find Covington.

Anyone with information regarding Covington's whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to Winston-Salem police at 336-276-1717.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories July 29

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News