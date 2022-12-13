Winston-Salem man nabbed in Yadkin County after ramming WSPD car and fleeing traffic stop

A Winston-Salem man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he allegedly rammed a Winston-Salem police vehicle and fled into Yadkin County, Winston-Salem police said.

Authorities said Jerrod Lamont Woods, 30, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault on an officer and driving with a revoked license.

Police said officers with the patrol division stopped a vehicle that Woods was driving about 2:51 a.m. Tuesday at Fairlawn Drive near Reynolda Road. Police said the suspect vehicle rammed a police vehicle and fled on westbound Reynolda and driving into Yadkin County.

Winston-Salem police stopped their pursuit near the county line but told surrounding law enforcement agencies what had happened.

Around 4 a.m., authorities said, a deputy with the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office encountered the suspect vehicle in the 4000 block of Nebo Road near East Bend. Woods was taken into custody and was placed in the Forsyth County jail.

Police said no photo of the suspect or other information was available on the case because the investigation is ongoing. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.