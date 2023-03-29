A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to at least 11 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 killing of another man, authorities said.

Judge Robert Broadie of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Antione Rashad Majett, 25, to serve 11 years and nine months to 15 years and two months in prison, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said.

Majett is accused of shooting and killing Ramiro Marin Mendoza, 39, in the 400 block of Mount Vernon Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2018, the district attorney's office said.

Mendoza was found near his Nissan Pathfinder and three shell casings were found near his body, the district attorney's office said.

A witness told Winston-Salem detectives that he saw two men arrive at the scene in a gold Honda Accord, the DA's office said. One of those men was later identified as Majett.

The witness saw Majett with a rifle and the other man had a handgun, the district attorney’s office said. The witness saw Mendoza sitting in Pathfinder while two other men got out of a red Ford Mustang and went into a suspected drug house across the street.

The witness then saw Majett and the unknown man force Mendoza out of Pathfinder. The witness saw Majett shoot Mendoza with the rifle.

According to a search warrant, Mendoza was shot in his head.

The witness also saw the two other men run from the scene. The witness later identified Majett in a music video, the district attorney’s office said. In the video, Majett was holding a rifle.

Another witness told investigators that the shooting arose from a large drug deal involving cocaine, the district attorney's office said.

Another witness told investigators that he saw a man fire a rifle at another man who was lying in the street, the district attorney’s office said. The witness was one of the two men who arrived in the red Ford Mustang.

The witness said he did not get a good enough look at the shooter to make an identification because the man with the rifle saw him and started shooting at him, leading him to run away, the district attorney’s office said.

The witness later admitted that he had gone to the drug house with Mendoza to buy marijuana.