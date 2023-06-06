Horace Barrett had a knack for recalling small details that emerged while he was surviving some of the most consequential days in history.

Barrett, who, God willing, will celebrate his 100th birthday in December, jumped into France with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division on June 6, 1944, D-Day, and fought Operation Market Garden in Holland and the Battle of the Bulge.

He was awarded two Bronze Stars and four Purple Hearts, and for a time, he served as a guard to Gen. Dwight Eisenhower and saw Gen. George Patton and British Field Marshal Bernard “Monty” Montgomery up close.

But in the midst of all that, Barrett was careful to note the moments of humanity — a Dutch woman who was giving birth in a house his unit was defending from German attackers, a pilot who opted to crash a damaged plane rather than risking the lives of paratroopers jumping above it and American medics tending to a sick French child in the midst of a battle.

“We didn’t know it when we went,” Barrett said of his friends in the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment of 82nd, “but we had front-row seats for history.”

Remember one, honor all

I met Horace Barrett right before Memorial Day in 2011. Some of his friends had mentioned his service thinking it would make a good story for the paper.

They were right then, and they were right now as two dropped reminders over the weekend about Walter Horace Barrett’s service as the anniversary of D-Day neared.

“I think about the thousands of boys who lost their lives during the war so that we can have the freedom we have today,” said Wesley Bailey, an attorney in Winston-Salem. “We ought to remember the price that was paid for what we’re now enjoying.”

By remembering Barrett, by extension, we remember them all.

It’s neither a title he sought nor one he particularly cares to celebrate, but Barrett is the last surviving member of his unit which jumped into France on D-Day.

He learned that in 2022, he said, when he was contacted by a publication in Europe tracking down those paratroopers.

“There were two of us,” Barrett said Monday. “The one guy was 102. I am the longest living member of the 508th regiment of the 82nd Airborne who’s still around. I guess my (claim) is that I’ve been blessed with good health.”

While his memory is sharp, Barrett, like many other combat veterans, chooses to exercise his selectively.

At the urging of his daughter, he wrote a book “My Story: Every Soldier has a Story” to preserve his experiences, but these days he generally keeps them to himself.

More often than not, Barrett politely declines well-meaning invitations to speak or be honored for his service.

And so as he goes about his business today, he said he won’t do anything out of the ordinary.

“I more or less forgot about it for years,” he said. “I don’t dwell on it anymore than I have to. I’ll just have a normal day.

“I tried to forget some of it, honestly.”

‘I’m going home’

By today’s standards, the unusual thing about Barrett’s time as an Army paratrooper is that he didn’t have to go at all.

He held a job in an aircraft maintenance plant in Maryland that was deemed essential to the war effort, so he was exempt from the draft.

Yet he volunteered anyhow. The paratrooper uniform and a friend who’d joined the Army inspired his decision.

“I saw those shiny boots and learned they got paid $50 to jump out of airplanes,” he said in 2011. “I had to do that.”

Barrett did his part and then some. The Bronze Stars and Purple Hearts attest to that.

Due to his combat experience — the points he amassed in a system which determined the order in which soldiers were discharged — Barrett was among the first sent home from Germany.

“The Army offered me the chance to go to officer candidate school and become a second lieutenant,” Barrett said. “I said ‘I haven’t seen my mother in three years. I’m going home.’”

He settled in Winston-Salem, worked for Western Electric and Bell Laboratories and led a good life with his wife Gloria. They raised a daughter and saw a lot of the world through Gloria’s job with AT&T helping set up telephone systems.

Every so often, Barrett said he made it a point to visit the home of the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, which was officially rechristened Fort Liberty last week.

“They’d have us old timers down and offer the chance to jump again if we wanted,” he said.

He laughed at the thought, recalling that he’d fallen from a ladder four or five years ago while working in the garage. “I don’t know if I’d have the nerve,” he said.

On this 79th anniversary of D-Day, what he is sure of is that he’s been blessed.

“I’ve had a good life,” he said. “It sure hasn’t been dull.”