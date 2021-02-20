Winston-Salem man says police officer assaulted him over loud music.

"If I go down the street and come back and hear your f****** music, I'm taking your black ass to jail," Frankland said, according to Mackey. Mackey asked for Frankland's name and badge number.

In his incident report, Frankland said Mackey cursed and yelled at him. Either way, after the exchange, Frankland pulled his patrol car into the parking lot. At that point, Mackey was standing outside his truck. He said his keys and his phone were in the truck and he was unarmed.

Mackey said Frankland told him he was under arrest and then punched him on the right side of his face several times and placed his forearm on Mackey's throat. In his complaint with the city's police department, he said that Frankland had his forearm to his throat for about three minutes.

Frankland said that Mackey hit first and resisted arrest. Everything he did was to get Mackey under control and take him into custody, Frankland said in his incident report.

Frankland acknowledges in the report that he placed his forearm to Mackey's throat but stopped because of the "potential appearance that I was choking Mr. Mackey."

Mackey was able to get away, and ran toward a car parked at a gas pump.