Winston-Salem man seriously injured in single vehicle crash on South Glenn Avenue and Hope Lane

A Winston-Salem man was seriously injured Saturday when a vehicle in which he was a passenger overturned and crashed near the intersection of South Glenn Avenue and Hope Lane, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 12:45 p.m. when a 2001 Audi Quattro was traveling east on Glenn Avenue. The vehicle left the road, collided with a large tree trunk, overturned and came to rest in a creek, Winston-Salem police said.

The passenger, Frank Junior Smith, 52, of West 24th Street, and the driver, Walter Darrey Moore, 68, of Harrison Avenue, were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Smith was in critical condition Saturday with life-threatening injuries at the hospital, police said.

Moore sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Moore is charged with driving while impaired, driving while his license was revoked, exceeding safe speed and failure to maintain a lane of travel, police said.

Anyone with information about this crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

