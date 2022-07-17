Winston-Salem man seriously wounded in drive-by shooting

A Winston-Salem man was shot several times Sunday morning while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle at the intersection of Waughtown Street and Reynolds Park Road.

Winston-Salem police said officers were dispatched to that location at 11:12 a.m. after a reported shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Rasheed Lamont-Calvin Barber, 20, of Winston-Salem was seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle when an unknown make and model vehicle pulled beside it, police said.

Several rounds were discharged in Barber's vehicle, striking the vehicle and Barber, who received multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The suspect fled the area in a vehicle. Efforts are currently under way to identify and find the suspect or suspects, police said.

Barber was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is listed in serious condition.

The investigation is still in the early stages and police said no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.