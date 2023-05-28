Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded in a parking lot on New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem Police said.

On Sunday, just before 8 a.m., police responded to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot at 1485 New Walkerton Road. The victim delayed calling police, police said. The incident occurred at 6:42 a.m.

Phillip Michael Arroya was shot by someone he was having a conversation with at the time, police said.

The Winston Salem Police Department is currently investigating.

The victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

No further information was available.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728- 3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.