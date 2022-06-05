Winston-Salem man shot during attempted robbery

A Winston-Salem man was shot during an attempted robbery Sunday at East Gate Apartments, Winston-Salem Police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to the shooting at 8:06 p.m. in East Gate Apartments, 2900 New Walkertown Road, police said.

Officers located William Lamont Robinson, 45, on East Drive with a single gunshot wound to his arm, police said. Emergency Medical Services transported Robinson to a local medical facility for treatment. The injury is not life-threatening.

The investigation revealed that the victim obtained a ride to East Gate Apartments where he was confronted by three males armed with guns, police said. The males attempted to rob the victim, then shot him in the arm. The victim ran toward East Drive where he was located by police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.