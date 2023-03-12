The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning incident in downtown Winston-Salem with a single victim in what officers determined "was not a random act."

Police responded at 3:48 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in Winston Square Park at 310 N. Marshall St.

Officers said they found that Elvis Sarmiento Barrios, 24, of the 300 block of Dunwoody Road in Winston-Salem, had a single gunshot wound to his hand.

Barrios was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found numerous shell casings and seized two firearms at the site of the shooting. Officers determined that no property or buildings had been damaged by gunfire.

Police said the incident "appears to be an isolated incident that was not a random act."

Police said because the Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division's investigation is in its early stages, "no further information is able to be released at this time."

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.