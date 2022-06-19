Winston-Salem man shot in his car early Sunday

Winston-Salem police said that they responded to a shooting Sunday morning after being told that a man had come to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim, Israel Gustavo Franco-Gomez, 21, of Wilkes Drive in Winston-Salem, was in a car in the area of Thomasville Road and Waughtown Street when he was shot.

The preliminary investigation revealed an unknown suspect fired into the vehicle occupied by the victim, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Franco-Gomez is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. He arrived at the hospital about 4:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100



