A 21 year-old Winston-Salem man was shot and seriously wounded about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in southern Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said that they responded to the 2700 block of South Main Street on a report of shots fired. While they were searching the area, officers were told that a shooting victim had been taken to a local hospital emergency department.

Police said that Matthew Javon Potter of Charleston Court was injured in an exchange of gunfire at the intersection of Cassell and Champlain streets.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information about this shooting contact them at 336-773-7700 or at Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.