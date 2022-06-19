Winston-Salem man shot, seriously wounded near Interstate 40 early Sunday

Winston-Salem police are investigating after a 31-year-old Winston-Salem man was shot in his vehicle near Interstate 40 at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Jair Cueva Aparicio of Herry Street and a teenage passenger were traveling from the area around Silas Creek Parkway and Buchanan Street when the car was struck by several bullets, police said.

Aparicio drove the car to Interstate 40 at U.S. 52 where he was not able to drive any further, police said. He was stabilized on the scene by Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services and transported to a local hospital.

Aparicio is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904 or Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717.

336-727-7308

