Winston-Salem man shot, wounded while walking near road

A 32-year-old Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded on Sunday night, police said.

At 8:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to a local hospital regarding a person being treated for gunshot wounds. The victim, Daron Lamonta Bines Jr. said he had been shot while walking near East Twenty-Third Street and North Jackson Avenue, police said.

Bines told police he was shot by unknown people from a gold colored compact sedan. The suspects fled the area after the assault.

The victim is in stable condition at this time, police said.

This investigation is still in the preliminary stages and is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

