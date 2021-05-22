 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man suffered serious injuries when his vehicle ran off Old Walkertown Road
A Winston-Salem man was seriously injured Friday evening when his vehicle ran off Old Walkertown Road, struck a utility pole and rolled over, authorities said Saturday.

Keniard Willis, 56, of Northampton Drive was driving an SUV southwest on Old Walkertown Road when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle traveled off the road shortly before 8 p.m., Winston-Salem police said.

Willis's vehicle then struck the utility poll and overturned, police said.

Willis was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, police said. Willis's relatives have been notified about the crash.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the crash.

The 4700 block of Old Walkertown Road was closed for about four hours, police said.

Anyone with information about his incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800  or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymous text tips, photos and video can be provided to the police department through its Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

