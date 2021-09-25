 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem man suffers gunshot wound after he accidentally shoots himself
0 Comments

Winston-Salem man suffers gunshot wound after he accidentally shoots himself

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem man suffered a gunshot wound Saturday morning after he accidentally shot himself, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched to Forsyth Medical Center after Andres Luis Ascencio, 25, of Devonshire Street arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said.

Ascencio told officers that while he was inspecting a gun inside his house, he accidentally fired a bullet into his left hand, police said. The shooting took place in the 800 block of Woodcote Street.

A family member took Ascencio to the hospital for treatment of his non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News