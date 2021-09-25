Winston-Salem man suffers gunshot wound after he accidentally shoots himself

A Winston-Salem man suffered a gunshot wound Saturday morning after he accidentally shot himself, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched to Forsyth Medical Center after Andres Luis Ascencio, 25, of Devonshire Street arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said.

Ascencio told officers that while he was inspecting a gun inside his house, he accidentally fired a bullet into his left hand, police said. The shooting took place in the 800 block of Woodcote Street.

A family member took Ascencio to the hospital for treatment of his non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident.

