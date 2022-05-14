Winston-Salem man visiting art exhibit finds surprising image

Joseph Anderson and his wife were recently walking through the “Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” exhibition at Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem when he spotted a familiar face in a black and white photo — himself.

“I’m in the front. That was a light-green dashiki suit,” Anderson said of what he was wearing in the photo years ago.

Also in the photo are several men he’d known years ago as a member of Listen My Brother, a group of actors and singers who worked at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, N.Y..

He said he and the other men were promoting Listen My Brother in the photo.

New York bound

Anderson has no memory of the photo being taken.

The story of how his image came to be in the “Black Is Beautiful” exhibit starts with his trip from Jacksonville, Fla., to New York in 1963.

His mother sent him to live with his father in New York because some gang rivalries were spilling over into his community in Jacksonville, he said.

A friend Anderson met in New York noticed he had a good singing voice and talked him into auditioning at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

“I was born a singer,” Anderson said. “I had a gift.”

Anderson, who performed under the name Joe Anderson, won the Apollo Theater Amateur Hour talent competition four weeks in a row.

In 1964, he signed with Heidi Records, a subsidiary of Atlantic Records, where he remained for two years then was under the Buddah Records’ label for several years in the early 1970s.

His records include “How Long Will It Last” and “I Can’t Get Enough of You” from the 1960s, and “You Gotta Believe” and “(Your Love) Gives Me Fever” from the 1970s.

But when Anderson had a chance to sign a big contract, he said he walked away.

People were telling him he was going to go places, but in his mind, he said, he was thinking, “I’m not going to sign no contract, because the things I had heard and the things that they have you do, you sell your soul. I was fearful of that because I was reared as a Christian. I didn’t want to sell my soul.”

In 1966 he joined New Breed, a clothing manufacturer, and did fashion shows in Harlem as a model.

That dishiki suit that he’s wearing in the photo in the “Black Is Beautiful” exhibition is a New Breed suit.

Not long after modeling for New Breed, Anderson became a singer and “whatever they needed to fill in” for shows at the Apollo Theater, where he met his first wife, Gail Caesar, a performer and native of Winston-Salem.

“They had stars coming through there — Redd Foxx, O.C. Smith, Marvin Gaye, Lou Rawls,” Anderson said. “I was meeting all these guys because I had become part of the family at the Apollo Theater.”

He went on to work with different performing groups while he was in New York.

In 1975, Anderson moved to Winston-Salem with his family as The Healing Force, an African-American performing arts group co-founded in New York by Anderson and his first wife, Gail.

Gail Anderson, a graduate of Carver High School and Winston-Salem State College (now Winston-Salem State University), died in 2017. Anderson married his present wife, Felecia Piggott Anderson, on July 20, 2020, at Alpha and Omega Church of Faith, the church they pastor.

An honor

As Anderson recognized the other men in the photo in the "Black Is Beautiful" exhibition, he started calling out their names to his wife.

“Then I saw this guy standing there. He had on a necklace in a dashiki suit,” Anderson said. “I’m looking at this guy and I said, ‘Hmmmm, this guy has on a necklace like I used to wear.’ I said, ‘Wait a minute, this looks like a dashiki suit that I wore.’”

But Anderson, now 78, still hadn’t recognized himself, until his wife said, “Baba, that’s you.”

The photo’s caption states that it was shot in Harlem around 1966 at a public school.

The “Black Is Beautiful” exhibition was on view at Reynolda Feb. 5-May 8.

Seeing his image in the “Black Is Beautiful” exhibition is an honor for Anderson.

“I feel like this is the spirit of the Lord telling me that it’s not over,” he said. “There’s still more for you to do.”

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

