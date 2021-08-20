Winston-Salem man who was found dead last December died of hypothermia

A missing man, whose body was found last December in the construction zone of the Northern Beltway project, died of hypothermia, according to an autopsy report.
Byron William Effler, 88, also suffered from cardiovascular disease, which was a contributing factor in his death on Dec. 17, 2020, the autopsy said.
Effler had a medical history of hypertension, hyperlipidemia and possible dementia, the autopsy said.
Effler's body was found after an extensive search by Winston-Salem police, Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and search dogs.
Effler was found near his vehicle that was still running and was stuck in the mud, according to the autopsy. The vehicle had no damage, and its airbags were not deployed.
Dr. Nathan Shaller, a Forsyth County medical examiner, conducted the autopsy Dec. 18, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
During the time that Effler was missing, the overnight low temperature on Dec. 17 was 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Effler had been wearing a black jacket, jeans with a belt, two socks and one shoe, the autopsy report said.
The N.C. Center for Missing Person canceled a Silver Alert for Effler after his body was found. Winston-Salem police began their search for Effler after his car was found on Dec. 17, abandoned off U.S. 52.
Effler was last seen Dec. 14 at his home at 5603 Plantation Drive in Winston-Salem, police said.
A construction crew working on the Northern Beltway project found Effler's 2005 Dodge Magnum, police said. The car had traveled off the road and was stuck in the mud on the old ramp that leads from University Parkway to U.S. 52 North.
Officers went to Effler's house, but he wasn't there, police said. Police contacted a family member who told them that Effler suffered from a cognitive impairment and easily becomes disoriented.
After leaving his car, Effler was believed to have been walking in the area of the Northern Beltway construction site, including University Parkway, Ziglar Road and the Rural Hall-Bethania Road area.
