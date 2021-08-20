Winston-Salem man who was found dead last December died of hypothermia

A missing man, whose body was found last December in the construction zone of the Northern Beltway project, died of hypothermia, according to an autopsy report.

Byron William Effler, 88, also suffered from cardiovascular disease, which was a contributing factor in his death on Dec. 17, 2020, the autopsy said.

Effler had a medical history of hypertension, hyperlipidemia and possible dementia, the autopsy said.

Effler's body was found after an extensive search by Winston-Salem police, Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and search dogs.

Effler was found near his vehicle that was still running and was stuck in the mud, according to the autopsy. The vehicle had no damage, and its airbags were not deployed.

Dr. Nathan Shaller, a Forsyth County medical examiner, conducted the autopsy Dec. 18, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

During the time that Effler was missing, the overnight low temperature on Dec. 17 was 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Effler had been wearing a black jacket, jeans with a belt, two socks and one shoe, the autopsy report said.