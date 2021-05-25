 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man who was seriously injured in a wreck dies
Winston-Salem man who was seriously injured in a wreck dies

Police blue lights
A Winston-Salem man who had been seriously injured in a car crash Friday died Tuesday at a local hospital, authorities said.

Keniard Willis, 56, of Northampton Drive was driving his SUV southwest on Old Walkertown Road about 9 p.m. Friday, when his vehicle ran off the road, struck a utility pole and rolled over, Winston-Salem police said.

Willis was the only person in the vehicle. 

Willis's death is the city's 12th traffic fatality this year, as compared to six traffic fatalities during the same period in 2020, police said.

