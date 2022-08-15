Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 lottery jackpot on $1 ticket

A Winston-Salem man won the $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot on a $1 ticket in the July 28 drawing, state officials said.

Eric Newton of Winston-Salem bought a Quick Pick ticket on the lottery's website. He arrived at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday to claim his prize.

After tax withholding, Newton walked away with $78,111.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or online play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1, and drawings are held every night. Monday’s jackpot is $438,000.

Ticket sales from draw games such as Cash 5 raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education, the N.C. Education Lottery says.