 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 lottery jackpot on $1 ticket

  • 0

83% of people would not tell anyone if they won the lottery, this is according to a survey of 1,100 people.

A Winston-Salem man won the $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot on a $1 ticket in the July 28 drawing, state officials said.

Eric Newton of Winston-Salem bought a Quick Pick ticket on the lottery's website. He arrived at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday to claim his prize.

After tax withholding, Newton walked away with $78,111.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or online play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1, and drawings are held every night. Monday’s jackpot is $438,000.

Ticket sales from draw games such as Cash 5 raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education, the N.C. Education Lottery says.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Reports say increased threats to law enforcement following Mar-a-lago raid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert