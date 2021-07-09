 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man wins $2 million on scratch-off ticket
Winston-Salem man wins $2 million on scratch-off ticket

A Winston-Salem man says his $2 million lottery win means financial security and an opportunity to help others.

Brian Heitmann won the top prize July 4 on a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. Heitmann bought the $20 ticket from the Speedway station on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

"I was shocked," he told lottery officials. "I thought that I was looking at something very wrong. I Facetimed my mother, and then I ran across the street to have my neighbor look at it."

Heitmann claimed the prize Wednesday, choosing a lump sum of $1.2 million over the 20-year annuity. After taxes, he took home $849,006.

He said he is considering some sort of philanthropic work.

"Charities, friends, family. I've always been very fortunate in life, even before this, and I've tried to share that," he said. "This just makes me even more fortunate so I'll just continue down that road."

