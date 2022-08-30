 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem man wins Cash 5 jackpot

Winston-Salem resident Rolf Ozamiz won the $322,865 Cash 5 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, the N.C. Education Lottery said.

Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his $1 ticket expired. Lottery officials said Ozamiz bought his Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem and arrived Monday at a lottery headquarters to claim his prize.

After taxes, Ozamiz took home $229,267.

Lottery officials said people have 180 days to claim their prizes before their tickets expire. Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina giving players the option of buying their tickets at a retail spot or online. Drawings are held every night. 

