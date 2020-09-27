Winston-Salem man's appeal is denied by Forsyth County judge. The N.C. Court of Appeal noted in 1998 that race was a factor in jury selection but upheld his conviction.

In 1998, the N.C. Court of Appeals found that a Forsyth County prosecutor used race to remove two black women from a jury pool in the trial of a Winston-Salem man accused of fatally shooting another man during a robbery. It wasn't enough to overturn his conviction.
And last month, a Forsyth County judge upheld Henry Jerome White's conviction on first-degree murder and denied his latest appeal in which he claimed Forsyth County prosecutors used a training document to improperly remove potential black jurors.
It was the second appeal that cites the training document that a Forsyth County judge denied in August. The first was in the case of Russell William Tucker, a 53-year-old Winston-Salem man on death row after he was convicted of fatally shooting a security guard at a Kmart store on University Parkway in December 1994. Judge Stuart Albright denied Tucker's appeal on Aug. 24.
Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court issued a written ruling Aug. 28 denying White's appeal.
White, 52, is serving a life sentence after a Forsyth County jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the 1996 death of Carl Marshburn. Marshburn was shot twice and robbed at an auto paint and body shop in Winston-Salem where he worked. White's cousin, Harry Beaufort, claimed that he and White went to the auto shop to pick up Beaufort's check and that White went in and killed Marshburn. White testified at trial that Beaufort robbed and killed Marshburn. White said he knew about the robbery but had no idea that Beaufort was planning to kill Marshburn.
Both cases involve arguments about the use of a training document. Attorneys for Tucker and White argue that prosecutors have used the training document to create pre-packaged race-neutral reasons for why they got rid of potential black jurors. A 1986 U.S. Supreme Court ruling called Batson v. Kentucky says that prosecutors cannot use race to remove potential jurors. Prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys can use peremptory challenges to remove jurors without giving a reason. If challenged based on the Batson case, a judge can hold a hearing during which prosecutors provide a non-racial reason why they removed a particular juror.
In White's case, David Spence, a Forsyth County prosecutor began explaining his reasons by saying, "Both black females," according to the 1998 N.C. Court of Appeals decision. Spence then listed several non-racial reasons why he removed the two black women from the jury pool, according to court documents.
The court of appeals concluded that "it is apparent that race was a predominant factor in (the prosecutor's) decision to strike" jurors Sonya Jeter and Caryl Reynolds. And the court found that Spence's comment "on its face, belies racial neutrality and manifests an intent to exclude these individual jurors based upon their membership in a distinct class."
However, the court of appeals did not overturn White's conviction because, at the time, it wasn't enough that race was a factor in jury selection; it had to be the sole factor. In White's case, race wasn't the sole factor because Spence listed other non-racial reasons.
David Weiss, White's attorney, argued in court papers that the state law has since changed.
Burke ruled that White can't raise any issues about jury selection because he already raised them in previous appeals and the appellate courts rejected them. Burke also concluded that White failed to raise those issues in recent appeals filed in Forsyth Superior Court.
He also said that there's no newly discovered evidence in the case that would require a review of any claims about racial discrimination in jury selection.
Weiss said he considers the training document, titled "Batson Justifications: Articulating Juror Negatives," is newly discovered evidence. Tucker's attorneys discovered the document in the files of another criminal defendant, Errol Moses, who had filed a claim under the now-repealed Racial Justice Act. That law allowed inmates to challenge their death sentences based on allegations of racial bias.
Weiss also cited a study done by two Michigan State University law professors that show a pattern of racial discrimination in jury selection in four other Forsyth County cases. Spence was involved in all of those cases, he said. Spence struck 57 percent of eligible black jurors in White's case as compared to 24 percent of eligible white jurors, Weiss said in court documents.
In four other cases combined, including Tucker's, Spence struck 63 percent of black jurors but only 20 percent of non-black jurors, according to Weiss' motion.
"When you put five cases together and see the exact same pattern (of racial discrimination), that's no accident," he said Friday.
Spence, who is a prosecutor in Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties, has repeatedly declined to comment on these cases because they are pending.
Weiss said Friday he is planning to petition the N.C. Court of Appeals to review Burke's decision. He said it should be clear that prosecutors should not use race in any way when picking a jury.
Scrutiny in White's case is even more important, Weiss said, because there is a question about White's guilt. There's no forensic evidence in the case, he said. Even though prosecutors conceded that White's cousin, Harry Beaufort, committed some type of crime, Beaufort was never charged with anything, Weiss said in court papers.
"There is a real unfairness in the case, and that means we should look even more closely in the case of racial bias," he said.
