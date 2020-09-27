Winston-Salem man's appeal is denied by Forsyth County judge. The N.C. Court of Appeal noted in 1998 that race was a factor in jury selection but upheld his conviction.

Both cases involve arguments about the use of a training document. Attorneys for Tucker and White argue that prosecutors have used the training document to create pre-packaged race-neutral reasons for why they got rid of potential black jurors. A 1986 U.S. Supreme Court ruling called Batson v. Kentucky says that prosecutors cannot use race to remove potential jurors. Prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys can use peremptory challenges to remove jurors without giving a reason. If challenged based on the Batson case, a judge can hold a hearing during which prosecutors provide a non-racial reason why they removed a particular juror.

In White's case, David Spence, a Forsyth County prosecutor began explaining his reasons by saying, "Both black females," according to the 1998 N.C. Court of Appeals decision. Spence then listed several non-racial reasons why he removed the two black women from the jury pool, according to court documents.

The court of appeals concluded that "it is apparent that race was a predominant factor in (the prosecutor's) decision to strike" jurors Sonya Jeter and Caryl Reynolds. And the court found that Spence's comment "on its face, belies racial neutrality and manifests an intent to exclude these individual jurors based upon their membership in a distinct class."