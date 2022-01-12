Winston-Salem may approve new incentives — and penalties — in bid to get employees vaccinated

Winston-Salem officials say some 85% of city employees are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the city council is poised to pass a new round of incentives in an effort to raise levels higher.

And stiffer penalties for non-vaccinated employees who skip too many of the mandatory tests are also part of the package that the council could enact on Tuesday.

Under the proposal, the city is extending a policy passed in October that gives full-time employees who get fully vaccinated a $500 pay incentive. Part-timers can collect $250.

A new feature is a $200 payment for full-time employees who get a booster shot, with $100 for part-time employees.

Employees who are not vaccinated will have to provide proof of a negative test each week in order to report to work. That's a change from the former policy, which required only proof of testing.

Last October, the city approved $1,000 payments to full-time employees who presented proof of full vaccination by Dec. 5 and $500 for employees who got vaccinated after that. At the time the incentive passed, less than 40% of employees had gotten their shots.