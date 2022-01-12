Winston-Salem may approve new incentives — and penalties — in bid to get employees vaccinated

Winston-Salem officials say some 85% of city employees are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the city council is poised to pass a new round of incentives in an effort to raise levels higher.
And stiffer penalties for non-vaccinated employees who skip too many of the mandatory tests are also part of the package that the council could enact on Tuesday.
Under the proposal, the city is extending a policy passed in October that gives full-time employees who get fully vaccinated a $500 pay incentive. Part-timers can collect $250.
A new feature is a $200 payment for full-time employees who get a booster shot, with $100 for part-time employees.
Employees who are not vaccinated will have to provide proof of a negative test each week in order to report to work. That's a change from the former policy, which required only proof of testing.
Last October, the city approved $1,000 payments to full-time employees who presented proof of full vaccination by Dec. 5 and $500 for employees who got vaccinated after that. At the time the incentive passed, less than 40% of employees had gotten their shots.
When the city's former vaccination policy ended at the close of 2021, there were 383 employees who were unvaccinated, compared to 1,920 employees who had submitted proof that they were vaccinated.
The new guidelines were endorsed this week by the city council's general government committee and will go before the council for action Tuesday night. The meeting is taking place a day later than normal because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
If passed, unvaccinated employees face stiffer penalties for skipping their weekly testing requirements. Under the former policy, a fourth miss could result in a five-day suspension without pay.
Under the proposed new policy, a fifth miss would result in a 10-day suspension without pay, and a sixth miss would result in an indefinite suspension.
The city also is clarifying that when an employee submits a test after skipping one or more tests, it does not reset the count of missed tests to zero.
During committee discussion, city council members learned that the testing done during the fall uncovered cases of COVID-19 that people didn't realize they had because they were not experiencing any symptoms.
"We have had 37 confirmed cases of employees who were not symptomatic and tested positive when they were tested," said Marquis Barnett, the city's human resources director. "And we were able to keep them from coming into the workspace and possibly infecting other employees."
Under the proposed policy, unvaccinated people who are not experiencing symptoms can still come to work while waiting for their test results to come back. Any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 has to stay away from work.
City officials said previous exemptions for employees with medical or religious reasons for not getting vaccinated would remain, although those employees would still have to submit test results.
The new policy authorizes comp time for unvaccinated employees to get tested.
336-727-7369