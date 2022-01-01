Winston-Salem may loosen restrictions on 'granny flat' quarters

City leaders may create more housing options by allowing homeowners to more freely convert garages, basements and other spaces into secondary apartments on their single-family residential lots.
But some folks are worried the proposed new rules could change their neighborhoods for the worse. And others say that whether good or bad, the new rules need a lot more discussion before they're approved.
Under a rule change the Winston-Salem City Council is expected to consider Monday night, what is called an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, would be allowed on any residential property as long as it met certain conditions and got approval from planning staff.
Gone would be the current requirement to bring any proposal for such a dwelling to the Winston-Salem City Council for approval, not to mention the $1,000 fee that would also go overboard.
Advocates say the change is needed because of the shortage of affordable housing. But that's not all, Paul Norby, the city's retired planning director, told council members in a recent discussion. Norby was speaking as a member of the city's Affordable Housing Coalition, which has endorsed the change.
"ADUs provide flexible options for families," he said. "This provides options for retirees, ageing in place, for families bringing an aging parent or disabled family member close, or adult children — things like that."
ADUs go by lots of different names: granny flats, in-law apartments, basement apartments (if they're in basements) and others. What they all have in common is that they are self-contained dwellings (attached or detached) and secondary to the main dwelling.
Until 2017, city rules limited the occupancy of such housing to family members or others with a close connection to the main resident.
That year, the rules were changed to eliminate the relationship requirement, but left the final say on whether to allow an ADU to the city council. The city also put in a $1,000 application fee.
Council Member Jeff MacIntosh worried aloud at the time that the rules made the process too hard, and the record seems to have confirmed his prediction: Since 2017, only two ADUs have been approved.
MacIntosh said people who are not in the housing market "just don't understand how bad things are."
"This is not going to solve everything, but it does provide some relief," MacIntosh told council members during a December meeting of the city's general government committee. "And it is going to provide some relief in my opinion where it is needed most, and that is with young people and old people. I don't think it is going to create massive changes in our neighborhoods."
Neighborhood groups and residents from across the city, though, have appealed for city leaders to slow down and give people more time to learn about the proposed changes and ask questions.
Carolyn Highsmith, who asked for a postponement on behalf of the Winston-Salem Neighborhood Alliance, an umbrella group, said members are concerned that the rules would allow ADUs to get too close (as little as five feet) from property lines, and that having no requirement for parking means neighborhoods that depend on on-street parking will be hurt.
The group is also concerned that the ADUs could be abused and "develop into boarding house situations," through lack of regulation or occupancy limits. Mostly, Highsmith said, neighborhood groups want more discussion.
During committee discussion, Council Member Kevin Mundy made a motion to set up a public forum before considering the proposed new rules, but could get no second to his motion.
Here are some of the new rules that would govern ADUs under the city proposal:
*A dwelling attached to a main house can't look like multifamily housing from the street. That means no multiple entrances or mailboxes, side stairs to upper floors or separate driveway.
*An attached dwelling can't have more than half the floor space of the main dwelling and can't be taller than it.
*A detached dwelling can't be in front of the main one and can have no more than 70% of the floor space of the main one, and no more than 1,000 square feet of floor space altogether. It has to have a permanent foundation and can't be more than 25 feet tall.
Advocates of the new rules say they would put Winston-Salem more in line with Asheville, Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro, Raleigh and Wilmington, which all allow ADUs through a permit process with conditions. None of those cities require ADUs to come before the governing body to get approval.
Council Member John Larson worried during committee discussion about overcrowded conditions, particularly with parking, if the new rules are adopted:
"I remain deeply concerned about the congestion ... when you could have four unrelated people living in the primary house, and then put four unrelated people living in the secondary house, and what does that mean to the neighborhood that they are occupying?" Larson said. "You put that many people into a unit, and you create six or eight additional parking spaces, and those are going to the street."
Former Council Member Derwin Montgomery, who is a member of the Affordable Housing Coalition, said he's learned that ADUs are an economic development issue in places like Raleigh. There, he said, leaders are realizing that they need housing to go along with the jobs that are being created.
"That means it is an economic development issue for not creating enough units in our community," Montgomery said.
Harry Weiler, the retired chief executive of the Home Builders Association of Winston-Salem, said he believes in the concept of ADUs, but that too few people know about the rules changes to carry them out without more public feedback.
"This is the most important change that has been made in the development ordinances in our city in decades," he told a Journal reporter. "If it is approved, all of a sudden two dwellings are going to be allowed in any residentially-zoned area of our city."
