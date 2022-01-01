Winston-Salem may loosen restrictions on 'granny flat' quarters

*A detached dwelling can't be in front of the main one and can have no more than 70% of the floor space of the main one, and no more than 1,000 square feet of floor space altogether. It has to have a permanent foundation and can't be more than 25 feet tall.

Advocates of the new rules say they would put Winston-Salem more in line with Asheville, Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro, Raleigh and Wilmington, which all allow ADUs through a permit process with conditions. None of those cities require ADUs to come before the governing body to get approval.

Council Member John Larson worried during committee discussion about overcrowded conditions, particularly with parking, if the new rules are adopted:

"I remain deeply concerned about the congestion ... when you could have four unrelated people living in the primary house, and then put four unrelated people living in the secondary house, and what does that mean to the neighborhood that they are occupying?" Larson said. "You put that many people into a unit, and you create six or eight additional parking spaces, and those are going to the street."