Winston-Salem may loosen up on scooter regulations, allowing them to roll later into the night and scrapping a requirement that scooter companies pick them up each night.

City transportation planner Matthew Burczyk told members of the city's Public Works Committee recently that after four years of scooter experience, the city finds itself with stricter regulations than those in other similar cities.

"Everything changes quickly in this field," Burczyk told members of the city council on the committee.

One big change: In addition to scooters, the city now has the electric bikes for rent. Spin, the company that provides scooters here, has rolled out 11 of the electric bicycles, with more to come.

Scooters, electric bicycles and any "new mode of dockless, shared transport" are regulated under the city's ordinance governing what are called "micromobility devices."

Under current regulations, scooters can be in operation from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., when the devices are shut down by Spin, which operates the scooters here.

The city is proposing to extend the hours of operation to 11 p.m. nightly, which would match the hours of operation in Raleigh, but wouldn't be as expansive as Durham. There, scooters can roll 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Burczyk said Winston-Salem is the only city among 19 regional Spin markets that has a requirement for the company to pick up scooters from the street nightly, although some council members were saying that they nonetheless frequently see scooters left sitting on sidewalks and in other locations.

"You drive through town and you see these renegade (scooters) on the edge of town sitting there on the sidewalk and there does not seem to be a recovery program that is very active," South Ward Council Member John Larson said. "How long they stay there is one of the things we need to evaluate."

East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio agreed with Larson that scooters can be found sitting around at night:

"I have seen them throughout my ward at night," she said. "I don't know that people will want to complain or know who to complain to.

Burczyk told a Journal reporter in an interview that the city has no staff dedicated to enforcing the nightly scooter pick-up requirement, but added that the city does try to enforce the ordinance through the technology that allows the city to "track where the devices are and where they are being deployed."

"We are enforcing what we can, and responding to complaints," Burczyk said. "We will respond to complaints of scooters blocking sidewalks."

Few complaints

The city says it gets few complaints about scooters, with an average of six complaints of illegal parking per month. Burczyk said Spin carries out a dozen or so "sweeps" per month to tackle scooter complaints before they arise.

The scooters have become a popular form of transportation here, generating 26,000 trips per year and chalking up 32,000 miles per year, for an average of 1.3 miles per trip.

Burczyk said users keep their scooters an average of 24 minutes per use.

The city has also done a survey that revealed that most people decide to rent a scooter on the spur of the moment, and that fun and recreation are by far the major motivators for renting one.

According to the survey, 86% of scooter users decided to rent one either on the spur of the moment or shortly before starting their trips.

12% of users took a scooter to work and 13% used them to run errands, but 63% said fun and recreation was the motivator, and another 32% used them to go to social events or entertainment places. The numbers add up to more than 100% because people could select more than one scooter destination.

Asked why they chose a scooter for a particular trip, 55% said it was fun and 47% said it was the most convenient option.

City officials see scooters as a transportation option, and found in the survey data that people used scooters for more than just having fun.

12% said the scooter was a less expensive option than an alternative, and 8% said they do not own a car. 9% said using a scooter is less polluting or better for the environment, and 8% said using a scooter was quicker than taking a city bus.

Bird droppings

It's been more than four years since the Bird company started the era of scooters in Winston-Salem by dropping them without warning onto city streets in August of 2018. By November, the city had banned them as city leaders began wrestling with how to regulate scooter use.

When scooters returned to the streets in the summer of 2019 with the blessing of city leaders, companies had to pay $1,000 to apply for a permit, and if selected had to pay the city $100 per scooter and $50 per electric bicycle. Scooters were banned from sidewalks, greenways, parks and Old Salem. A 9 p.m. cutoff time was also put in place.

Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said the city's experience with Bird scooters soured many people on the scooters because of how they were introduced. McIntosh was an early backer of the scooters, and voted against banning them in 2018.

"I think Bird did the entire micromobility market a disservice," he said, noting "a very visceral reaction to that which still lingers."

"They do serve a purpose," MacIntosh said of the scooters. "I was surprised that 8% of the people that use them don't own cars. Anytime we can eliminate a car trip, that is good for everybody. The collateral damage seems to be relatively low, their behavior is not perfect, but it does seem to be serving a purpose at very low cost to us."

Burczyk said four years of experience and the regulations of other cities are persuasive that Winston-Salem's rules are too strict. The proposed new rules would not only extend hours of use and scrap the nightly pickup requirement, but also eliminate the requirement that scooter companies here maintain a local office staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Because Spin is now providing electric bicycles, city officials said the rules that govern scooters (which also cover rental electric bicycles) may need revision to treat the bicycles differently. For instance, the bikes could be allowed on the city greenways, or even in Old Salem. City officials plan to speak with Old Salem officials to find out if that would work.

"We are excited about the electric bikes," Burczyk said. "With the terrain we have, they could become pretty popular."