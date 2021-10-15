Winston-Salem may pay employees $1,000 for a COVID-19 jab, but skip ban on promotions for the unvaccinated

Police also didn't like language that suggested that the city might in the future impose higher insurance rates on unvaccinated employees or fire them, Rose said. The group also wants the city to set a vaccination-rate goal that the city is shooting for.

Council members said police officers, their spouses, parents and other family members have been contacting them to oppose parts of the proposed policy.

"I think the objections are all over the place," Council Member Kevin Mundy said. "Some people do not feel the vaccination has been through all its paces, even though the FDA has taken it off the experimental list. Some people feel like their rights are being violated by having anything mandated."

Mundy said that while he's strongly in favor of vaccination for city employees, a shortage of police officers makes it important to be sensitive to their concerns.

Doug Simmons, the president of the Winston-Salem Professional Firefighters Association, said the fire department took a morale hit when firefighters heard about downsides of the proposed policy.