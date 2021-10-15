Winston-Salem may pay employees $1,000 for a COVID-19 jab, but skip ban on promotions for the unvaccinated

The Winston-Salem City Council appears poised to grant a $1,000 COVID-19 vaccination bonus to city employees.
But council seems likely to avoid banning unvaccinated employees from getting any job promotions, as was discussed earlier this week in a city committee.
Police and fire employees along with others have lobbied hard this week to have city council members remove the non-promotion penalty clause from a proposed vaccination policy, in advance of an expected vote by the city council Monday night.
City Manager Lee Garrity said it looks likely that the council will first see how well the $1,000 incentive works before considering tough measures.
The proposed vaccination policy would pay $1,000 to each full-time employee who either has been fully vaccinated or who gets fully vaccinated against COVID-19 within a six-week starting period.
The policy would include religious and medical exemptions, but all non-vaccinated employees would have to start submitting to weekly testing in six weeks. Employees who refused to do even that could be fired on their second strike.
It's the non-promotion penalty for unvaccinated workers that raised hackles among police and fire employees, and others among the ranks of city employees.
David Rose, the president of the local chapter of the N.C. Police Benevolent Association, said that police are now happy after getting assurances from council members that such "heavy-handed, punitive" measures won't be in the policy that the council will consider on Monday.
Police also didn't like language that suggested that the city might in the future impose higher insurance rates on unvaccinated employees or fire them, Rose said. The group also wants the city to set a vaccination-rate goal that the city is shooting for.
Council members said police officers, their spouses, parents and other family members have been contacting them to oppose parts of the proposed policy.
"I think the objections are all over the place," Council Member Kevin Mundy said. "Some people do not feel the vaccination has been through all its paces, even though the FDA has taken it off the experimental list. Some people feel like their rights are being violated by having anything mandated."
Mundy said that while he's strongly in favor of vaccination for city employees, a shortage of police officers makes it important to be sensitive to their concerns.
Doug Simmons, the president of the Winston-Salem Professional Firefighters Association, said the fire department took a morale hit when firefighters heard about downsides of the proposed policy.
"People have talked about and looked into other places of employment because of this," Simmons said. "We tried to push hard, because we didn't believe punitive was fair. If we were to lose X amount of employees, it is not like we can hire folks off the street and put them on fire trucks or in police cars. We were probably looking at a year to replace an employee who left."
The proposed policy was discussed in the city council's general government committee on Tuesday. City leaders say they are alarmed that only 34% of employees were vaccinated, when other major North Carolina cities reported vaccination rates among employees of 70% or better.
Council member D.D. Adams, who chairs that committee, said Friday she thinks the city needs to stick to the original proposal, but acknowledged that others on the council are having second thoughts.
"There are some who want to wait and see what Greensboro does," Adams said. "Some fear that Greensboro is going to attract a lot of employees who make the decision to leave. Regardless of where you go, there are going to be vaccination and compliance requirements going forward in this country."
Garrity sent an email to council members on Thursday that acknowledged that many council members want "a slightly slower rollout of the policy provisions," including the removal of the non-promotion penalty.
Garrity said if the council passes the $1,000 vaccination bonus, it would likely check back in December or January to see what result the payments had. Garrity said punitive measures could be revisited after that, depending on the results of the bonus.
Numbers could have gone up in recent days, but the city estimates that almost 900 employees were vaccinated, based on the number who took advantage of an earlier city incentive that gave a day off to people who showed their vaccination cards.
That would leave about 1,600 employees unvaccinated, Garrity said. Rose said he thinks the number of vaccinated police officers is certainly higher than the city average because some officers did not take advantage of the earlier incentive.
City officials said the medical exemption in the vaccination policy would be based on an individualized assessment, while the religious exemption would be based on "sincerely held religious beliefs, practices or observances."
Employees with an exemption would not get the $1,000 bonus. Exempt employees would also have to abide by accommodations that could include masking, social distancing, working a modified shift, working remotely or being reassigned to another position.
Only full-time employees would get the $1,000 bonus; part-time employees would get $500. But to get those amounts, employees would have to get their shots (or show their vaccination cards) during the six-week initial period.
After that, the bonus would drop to $500 for full-time employees and $250 for part-timers.
The city would pay for the weekly testing that non-vaccinated employees would receive under the rules, and that could get expensive, officials said. Marquis Barnett, the city's director of human resources, said that at $86 per test, it could take some $144,000 per week for the city to test all the unvaccinated employees.
That assumes no one takes the $1,000 bonus. Meanwhile, the cost of paying out bonuses to employees could total $3.8 million.
Some other big North Carolina cities have gotten the jump on Winston-Salem, apparently by offering cash payments.
Winston-Salem initially gave employees a day off for getting vaccinated, but Charlotte, Durham and Raleigh offered $250 for the jab, and Cary offered $1,000, local officials said.
In Charlotte, the city told employees they would also get another $250 payment if the city reached a goal of having 75% of employees vaccinated. In Raleigh, employees got two days off in addition to the $250 payment.
Cary told its employees they could choose to take 40 hours off instead of the $1,000 payment, if that is what they wanted to do.
All the cities are putting in mandatory testing for employees who do not get vaccinated. Among the other big North Carolina, only Raleigh cities makes unvaccinated employees ineligible for promotion.
Rose said he's vaccinated and that "most of the people I talk to are comfortable with the vaccine. "
"I an open-minded enough to respect that people have legitimate concerns for a variety of reasons," he said. "There is room for both schools of thought and some common-sense approaches."
