Winston-Salem may require masks both indoors and outdoors at fair

But that’s not the only part of the new plan: City police officers working the fair would be paid at overtime rates as a form of giving the officers premium pay.

“We talked to everyone on the council,” Garrity said. “We tried to come up with everything that would address their concerns.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city manager added, though, that opinions on the council may be in flux, and declined to count votes on the council.

Mayor Allen Joines said he thinks a “firm mask mandate outside and inside” would be a workable solution to holding a safe fair. He said most citizens he’s talked with favor going forward with the fair.

“With people moving around, not beside each other for two hours like at a football game, with a strong mask mandate it should be OK,” Joines said.

Joines said his own views were influenced heavily by listening to Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Joshua Swift, the county’s health director.

Both told the city council’s general government committee that they felt the risks associated with holding the fair were lower than the benefit the community would get by being able to get out and enjoy the fair.